James Cameron isn't leaving Pandora anytime soon

Even though James Cameron hasn't done much besides directing blue space Smurfs for the past 30 years, he doesn't seem to be tired of Pandora or its inhabitants. If anything, he's more hyped than ever — which is impressive, considering he has more or less dedicated his entire life to his space saga since Titanic hit theaters in 1997.

Despite previous speculation about handing over the director's chair, Cameron now confirms that he plans to stay at the helm.

"I mean, there's no reason not to. I'm healthy, I'm good to go. I'm not going to rule it out. I mean, I've got to make it in a vigorous way, to handle the kind of volume and energy of the work for another six or seven years."

The man is, after all, 71 years old, and he's previously shown some humility about committing another six or seven years of his life to Avatar. But it's not something he fears. Past collaborations where he handed over the reins — like with Alita: Battle Angel — went just fine, according to him.

What this means for his planned Hiroshima drama remains to be seen, as all focus right now is on the Avatar sequels.

Are you excited for Avatar 3?