James Cameron is ready to move on from Avatar

It seems James Cameron is growing a bit tired of alien jungles and very tall blue people. As Avatar: Fire & Ash brings people back to Pandora this weekend, it seems we're at a decisive moment for the franchise, as its director is debating whether to step away.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron said he's ready to move past Avatar. "This can be the last one. There's only one [unanswered question] in the story," he said. "We may find that the release of Avatar 3 proves how diminished the cinematic experience is these days, or we may find it proves the case that it's as strong as it ever was — but only for certain types of films. It's a coin toss right now."

"I feel I'm at a bit of a crossroads. Do I want it to be a wild success — which almost compels me to continue and make two more Avatar movies? Or do I want it to fail just enough that I can justify doing something else?" he continued.

Even if Avatar 4 and 5 do get greenlit, Cameron is interested in working on other projects. He has an adaptation of The Devils in the works alongside author Joe Abercrombie, and he's also got the Ghosts of Hiroshima film on the way. As some Cameron fans lament him spending decades of his life in Pandora, it seems Cameron is ready to try out new worlds for a change.