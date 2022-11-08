Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      James Cameron is prepared to close out the Avatar franchise after the third film

      If the next two movies don't go down as well as the original did.

      Needless to say, Avatar: The Way of Water, and the three following films, have a mighty big mountain to climb to match the success of the original. It's something that everyone seems to be aware of, including creator and director James Cameron, who has now revealed the contingency plan for closing out the franchise early if necessary.

      Speaking with Total Film magazine, Cameron has said, "The market could be telling us we're done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: 'OK, let's complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly', if it's just not profitable".

      The iconic director continued, "It's the one-two punch - the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we'll remind people what going to the theatre is all about. This film definitely does that. The question is: how many people give a shit now?"

      Either way, we'll see how these Avatar sequels are shaping up pretty soon, as The Way of Water is set to debut in theatres on December 16.

