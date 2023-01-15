James Cameron is done with streaming services

HQ

James Cameron is sick and tired of streaming services being king in the entertainment space. He's made no exception to voicing his opinion on that over the years, but now as part of an interview with Variety, the famed director has once again called for cinemas to be the premier way to enjoy and watch the latest blockbusters and hits.

When told about Avatar: The Way of Water's continuous success, Cameron commented, "I'm not thinking of it in those terms. I'm thinking of it in the terms of we're going back to theaters around the world. They're even going back to theaters in China where they're having this big COVID surge. We're saying as a society, 'We need this! We need to go to theaters.' Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass."

Avatar 2 continues to rake in loads of pennies all around the world and is continuing its push to knock Spider-Man: No Way Home off the mantle of sixth on the all-time box office charts. To do so will take a fair bit of effort however, as the movie still remains around $150 million behind the Marvel titan.

Have you got off your ass and seen Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres yet?