James Cameron is developing a new Terminator movie but is struggling to write it

Terminators, Skynet, they all seemed so far away when Arnold was riding around asking for a guy's clothes, boots, and motorcycle. However, we live in the age of AI now, as so many tech bros are keen on telling us, which can make writing a movie about AI a bit tricky. At least, that's the case if you're James Cameron.

Speaking to CNN (via The Playlist), Cameron revealed that he is developing another Terminator movie, alongside his next Avatar project and a film depicting the events of Hiroshima. However, Cameron can't quite pin down a story for the film.

"I'm at a point right now where I have a hard time writing science fiction. I'm tasked with writing a new Terminator story. I've been unable to get started on that very far because I don't know what to say that won't be overtaken by real events," he said. "We are living in a science fiction age right now."

There's no word on how this new film would fit into the overall plot of the Terminator universe, but it seems Cameron isn't quite sure on that either. Rumours of a reboot have been floated around for some time, yet until Cameron knows how to recreate the evil AI story again we won't be seeing anything of this new Terminator.