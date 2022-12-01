James Cameron has thought about Avatar 6 and 7 already

HQ

Avatar: The Way of Water doesn't land in theatres for a few more weeks but that doesn't change the fact that James Cameron and Disney already has plans for a third movie, and a fourth and fifth, with the last arriving in 2028, assuming that the series doesn't flop under its own weight at the box office.

But what comes after that? Will the Avatar series finally wrap up and come to a close? Well, according to Cameron's latest comments, the famed director has already started planning Avatar 6 and 7, although it will likely not be him directing these flicks if they ever do get ordered.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron stated, "I'd be 89 by then. Obviously, I'm not going to be able to make Avatar movies indefinitely, the amount of energy required. I would have to train somebody how to do this because, I don't care how smart you are as a director, you don't know how to do this."

In the interview with THR, Cameron adds that he likely has five or six more movies left in him, and that three of these will likely be the next three Avatar movies (3, 4, and 5).

Do you think consumers will be demanding more Avatar by the time that Avatar 5 debuts in cinemas, if it does end up arriving and the series isn't a commercial flop?