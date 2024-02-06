James Cameron has ideas for the 6th and 7th Avatar movies

HQ

It took 13 years for James Cameron to release his second Avatar movie, and while we're hoping we'll have less of a wait between the latest film and the third trip to Pandora, there's still well over a year until that December 2025 release date.

So, with years between each release, and Cameron not getting any younger, you'd think he'd try to scale down a bit. Nope, he's already got plans for Avatar 6 and Avatar 7. Speaking with Collider, Cameron opened up a bit about the future of the franchise.

"We're fully written through movie five, and I've got ideas for six and seven," he said. "Although I'll probably be handing the baton on at that point. I mean, mortality catches up. But I mean, we're enjoying what we're doing. We're loving it. We get to work with great people."

Avatar 5 isn't expected to release until 2031, 22 years after the original. By that point Cameron will be 76. Depending on how quickly he can get Avatar 6 and 7 to production, it is possible for him to direct those two as well. Martin Scorsese's still at it, and he's over 80.