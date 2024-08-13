James Cameron has an unannounced Terminator project in the works

HQ

James Cameron might be 69 years old but that isn't stopping the Canadian director from completely packing out his future with tons of jobs. The director of the Avatar series has announced that he will be returning to the Terminator franchise in the future for a completely secret project.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about Netflix's Terminator Zero anime, Cameron revealed, "I'm working on my own Terminator stuff right now. It's got nothing to do with that."

THR then pushed Cameron for further details, something he simply shut down by adding, "It's totally classified. I don't want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively."

It's unclear if this will be a full mainline instalment into the storied franchise, or instead a spinoff, but either way it seems like Cameron will be looking to take a break from Pandora at some point to revisit an apocalyptic Earth.