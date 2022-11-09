James Cameron explains Avatar: The Way of Water's long running time

HQ

There have been some reports about the extravagant running time of James Cameron's Avatar sequel and now the director himself has come out and explained the situation in more detail. In an interview with Total Film, he said that the main reason Avatar: The Way of Water is over three hours long is because of its many characters, all of whom needed to be given space.

"The goal is to tell an extremely compelling story on an emotional basis. I would say the emphasis in the new film is more on character, more on story, more on relationships, more on emotion. We didn't spend as much time on relationship and emotion in the first film as we do in the second film, and it's a longer film, because there's more characters to service. There's more story to service."

How do you feel about the long running time of Avatar: The Way of Water?