James Cameron doesn't know if he'll direct Avatar 4 or 5

After almost 15 years, later this year will mark the return of the Na'vi and the planet of Pandora on the big screen, when Avatar: The Way of Water opens in cinemas around the globe this December. But, as we've known for quite a long time, this sequel pretty much marks the start of a long-run of Avatar flicks hitting cinemas, as there will be a third, fourth, and fifth film coming between 2024 and 2028. Despite Avatar being a beloved creation of director James Cameron, it looks like the famed filmmaker is facing a bit of fatigue when it comes to the Avatar brand, as in a new interview with Empire, he has stated that he may not direct Avatar 4 or 5.

"The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming. I've got some other things I'm developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time - I don't know if that's after three or after four - I'll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I'm also interested in. Or maybe not. I don't know."

As Cameron also states further in the interview, all fives movies make up one big saga, and in particular he is very excited for film four, which is "a corker. It's a motherfucker." While Cameron clearly has the story plotted out for the fourth film and the rest of the saga, as to whether he will be helming this one from the director's chair remains to be seen.