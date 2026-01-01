James Cameron disses Alien 3: "The stupidest fucking thing"

HQ

In a conversation with Aliens star Michael Biehn, James Cameron described the third film and its decision to kill off several important characters like Newt and Hicks in rather harsh terms.

These two were fan favourites and Cameron argues that by not being able to include them, it also ruined a lot of the emotional weight of the third film.

Cameron said that:

"I thought that was the stupidest fucking thing. So, you build a lot of goodwill around the characters of you know, Hicks, Newt and Bishop, and then the first thing they do in the in the next film is kill them all off, right? Really smart guys, you know, and replace them with a bunch of fucking convicts that you hate. And want to see die. Really clever"

This is not the first time Cameron has criticised the Alien films, and he has openly questioned other parts of the franchise on several occasions. He was even fully behind Neill Blomkamp's ideas for an alternative Alien sequel that skips Alien 3 entirely. Watch the interview below.