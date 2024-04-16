James Cameron: "David Lynch's Dune adaptation was disappointing"

HQ

When we talk about Dune movies, at least 99% of people assume that we are referring to Denis Villeneuve's two masterpieces Dune from 2021 and Dune: Part Two, which premiered last month. But the fact is that a Dune movie was already made in 1984 with David Lynch as both writer and director.

However, the latter flopped and Lynch himself does not want to acknowledge the film afterwards and has even tried to get his name off the production, but many fans still think it was very good, and it is considered a cult classic. One person who is not impressed, however, is James Cameron (Terminator, Aliens, Avatar), who recently criticised the David Lynch film in an interview with Le Figaro:

"David Lynch's adaptation was disappointing. It was missing the power of Herbert's novel. Villeneuve's films are much more convincing. The characters are sketched out, they are very identifiable. It's pure cinema. I speak regularly to Denis, filmmaker to filmmaker. We record our conversations, like Trufaut and Hitchcock."

Villeneuve is currently hard at work on the third Dune movie, which has yet to have a release year confirmed. But do you agree with Cameron, or are you among those who still think Lynch's interpretation offered something special?

Thanks, World of Reel.