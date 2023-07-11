James Cameron confirms more Alita: Battle Angel films

James Cameron has confirmed that he is working on more films in the Alita: Battle Angel series, and that he has finished writing the scripts for Avatar films up to and including its fifth instalment.

Speaking to Forbes, the Oscar-winning director dropped some bombshells whilst discussing his $33 million coastal California ranch home - which has recently been put up for sale.

According to Cameron, the residence played a part in inspiring the Avatar films: "I would just bounce up there and sequester myself for months on end.

"Actually, right through four and five because all those scripts are done."

The home served as a testing ground for many of Cameron's submarines, used to launch deep sea exploration efforts and to survey the RMS Titanic.

Cameron said the home is no longer viable for his family: "On Avatar, I'm working in Wellington and Los Angeles.

"And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I'll be working in Austin, so it just didn't make sense for us anymore."

Although Cameron will be leaving the "sacred land" of his Western Gate residence behind, it seems fans of his work will have a lot more in store as he keeps himself busy with Alita and Avatar.