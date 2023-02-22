James Cameron compares himself to Peter Jackson and J.R.R Tolkien

HQ

It's pretty hard to argue with James Cameron's greatness in the movie business and with three of the highest-grossing films of all-time under his belt, he has every reason to stretch himself a little further. Something he also took the opportunity to do in a recent Time interview when he compared himself and Avatar to J.R.R Tolkien and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Not just the films in other words, but the books as well.

<em>"I was trying to do a simulation of, OK, I'm Peter Jackson making Lord of the Rings except Lord of the Rings doesn't exist yet, so I need to go be Tolkien and create Lord of the Rings, and then I can go be Peter Jackson.

A little bit cheeky and ambitious. But I wasn't adapting some big pantheon of books that existed. I had to go do that."</i<

Now Cameron is not a man who is exactly known for lacking self-confidence, but it is clearly brave to compare himself but one of the most acclaimed writers in world history.

What do you think, is he delusional or does he have a valid point?