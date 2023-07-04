James Cameron called Schwarzenegger 'a very disturbed guy' after his proposal for Terminator 2

Who doesn't love Terminator 2? One of the best action films in cinema history and considered by many to be the "perfect sequel". But James Cameron's plan to have Schwarzenegger's killing machine take on the role of the new film's hero was something the Austrian actor was not entirely convinced of and openly questioned.

This was something that Arnold himself talked about during a discussion last week where he said:

"The reason why it became a big hit was, number one, Jim Cameron. Jim Cameron is a genius writer. He came up with this brilliant idea, even though at the beginning I was suspicious,"

"He said 'I want to make you a good Terminator.'"

"I said 'What do you mean a good Terminator?' I was killing 68 people in the first one,"

"In the second one I have to kill 150. We go up! Cut their throats and shoot them with a cannon and run them over with a car.' I had to outdo Stallone. I said that my whole mission was being number one at killing amounts of people on screen."

"He said 'Arnold, stop it. You're a very sick guy. I am gonna make sure that in 'Terminator 2,' you're not gonna kill one single person,'"

In the end, we all know how it turned out and it's hard to imagine what the sequel would have been like if Arnold had once again gone on a killing spree.