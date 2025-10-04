James Cameron: "Avatar's future depends on Fire & Ash's success"

HQ

James Cameron has openly stated that the future of the Avatar franchise hinges on how well the upcoming film, Avatar: Fire & Ash, performs commercially. In an interview with Variety, he emphasized that the movie must earn substantial profits for the series to continue — otherwise, there might not be any more sequels.

During the conversation, Cameron noted that Fire & Ash will most likely be profitable, but the question is whether it will be profitable enough to justify further installments. He was clear that the future of Avatar 4 and 5 is far from guaranteed, even though he would love to keep expanding the universe.

Cameron compared the filmmaking process to "a banquet meal served to a global audience — at ticket prices that hardly differ from smaller, much cheaper productions." The financial expectations are enormous, and the huge costs associated with Avatar must generate a proportionate return.

However, Cameron reassured fans that Avatar: Fire & Ash is designed to deliver a proper conclusion — not a cliffhanger — though the door remains open for future projects.

The first Avatar grossed nearly $3 billion, and its sequel, The Way of Water, also performed strongly with around $2.3 billion worldwide. And according to Cameron, those are the kinds of numbers required to justify keeping Pandora alive on the big screen.

Avatar: Fire & Ash is set to hit theaters on December 17th, and whether the saga continues will depend entirely on how audiences respond.

Do you think there will be more Avatar films?