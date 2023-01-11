James Cameron apologises for embarrassing speech at the Oscars

HQ

When James Cameron won Best Director at the 1997 Oscars, he provided what many consider one of the gala's most historically embarrassing moments. Victorious and happy, he stormed onto the stage and proclaimed himself king of the world. A mimicry of what Leonardo DiCaprio said when he stood at the front of the bow on Titanic and something Cameron addresses in a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

"What I learned is, you don't quote your own movie if you win...Because it's cringeworthy. It makes the assumption that you didn't win by a narrow margin but that every single person sitting in the audience on that night at the Kodak Theatre saw and loved Titanic. We'll never know how much we won by, but it might not have been a landslide at all. I took flack for all 25 years after that, but you know, you live and you learn."

In total, Titanic won 11 statuettes that night, so Cameron and his entourage had every reason to be happy. Plus we got something to laugh about, which is never a bad thing.

