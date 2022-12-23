Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron Already Shot Scenes for Avatar 3 and 4

There won't be a Stranger Things effect with this franchise.

James Cameron reveals that he already has portions of both Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 already filmed to help avoid younger cast members aging significantly between the films. He's dodging what he's called "the Stranger Things effect" in order to keep continuity.

Avatar: The Way of Water was shot alongside the third film and the first act of the fourth set on Pandora to prevent viewers having to suspend their disbelief. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cameron said if he hadn't have done this he would've ended up with the "Stranger Things effect, where they're supposed to still be in high school [but] they look like they're 27. You know, I love the show. It's okay, we'll suspend disbelief. We like the characters. But, you know."

This doesn't mean that there won't be time jumps in future Avatar movies, as Cameron teases regarding Avatar 4 that "we jump as many years as we need to jump."

Avatar: The Way of Water has so far impressed a lot of general audiences and critics, but it'll need to rake in some more cash before we'll get Avatar 4 and 5, according to Cameron.

