Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

James Bond's next M might have been found

A BAFTA-nominated actress could be taking over the role.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While all the talk of the town surrounding the James Bond franchise circulates around who will be the next 007, there are a collection of other roles that need to be filled in the franchise, and this includes that of MI6 head honcho, M.

Previously portrayed by Ralph Fiennes and Dame Judi Dench before that, a new rumour has been reported on by The Times, which suggests that BAFTA-nominated actress Daisy May Cooper could be taking over the role in the next Bond flick, and likely a few Bond films following that.

According to The Times, conversations are still underway, so don't treat this as a confirmation, but more so just an idea as to who the Bond producers are eyeing for the role next.

James Bond's next M might have been found
Daisy May Cooper alongside Charlie Cooper in BBC Three's This Country. // BBC Three


Loading next content