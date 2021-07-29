James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 has arrived in Rocket League

Rocket League has become quite a formidable title when it comes to crossovers. The latest of the bunch is from Her Majesty's Secret Service, as the iconic 007, James Bond, has joined the sports game, with the timeless Aston Martin DB5 now available in-game to purchase and play with.

The car comes via a bundle that costs 1100 Credits in the Item Shop, and includes the DB5, which has been outfitted with a rocket boost and an Octane hitbox, as well as a "one-of-a-kind Engine Audio, 007's Aston Martin DB5 Wheels, and a Reel Life Decal." All of these items will only be equippable by the DB5 in-game, and likewise, the car cannot be customised with other item types.

In the announcement post, we're also told that "Bond will declassify more of his garage later this year," meaning we can probably look forward to other Aston Martins, and perhaps some other goodies, such as the iconic Lotus Esprit.

Check out the collaboration trailer below.