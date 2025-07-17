James Bond won't be a "killing machine" in 007 First Light

HQ

We still don't know who will play James Bond in the next film, although Sydney Sweeney is rumoured to be in the running for the role of a Bond girl. Be that as it may, we'll get to enjoy a new 007 adventure next year, when Danish developer IO Interactive's title 007 First Light will be released, introducing us to a slightly younger version of the beloved agent.

And according to an interview with VGC, the developers have been given quite free rein in the creation, but there were still some restrictions. IO Interactive franchise director Jonathan Lacaille reveals that MGM had one main request, namely "don't make him a killing machine". In short, we shouldn't expect Bond to go around mowing people down continuously. Lacaille concludes:

"They've considered every idea we've had. There weren't many massive nos or anything like that. It was always more like, "Yeah, but, we could do it this way, or..." So it's always been very collaborative, and a lot of good feedback, because they've been working with the franchise for so long as well, so it was great to have them so involved in the project, right? I'm sure it was a fun ride for them as well."

007 First Light has so far been confirmed to be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X. It is set to launch in 2026, but unfortunately we don't know any more than that yet.