James Bond villain Michael Lonsdale has passed away at 89

The latest James Bond movie should finally arrive in theaters in November 2020, but we will see if that really happens (because of the way the world is nowadays). Today, however, we have sad news to tell for all 007 fans.

Michael Lonsdale is remembered as the bad guy Hugo Drax in Moonraker (1979). Back then James Bond was played by Roger Moore, and the movie itself was based on a novel written by Ian Fleming. But now, the bad guy, Hugo Drax (Michael Lonsdale), has passed away at age 89. He was born in May 1931 in Paris, and that is where he spent his final days as well.

Lonsdale's career spanned over six decades including works like The Day of the Jackal (1973), Jefferson in Paris (1995), and Steven Spielberg's Munich (2005).

Photo: IMDb

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter