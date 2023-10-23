James Bond producer on the future: 'The character must be modernised'

HQ

Many of us are looking forward to the next film starring the British super agent, and the excitement and speculation about who will actually get the chance to take over from Daniel Craig is palpable. A discussion that has become somewhat politically charged but which, judging by what producer Barbara Broccoli has said, she stays far away from.

She and her team are seemingly united in the vision that Bond should be a man, but preferably surrounded by strong women. In a new interview with The Guardian Broccoli spoke about how they'll move forwards.

Unfortunately, it seems that the wait for the next Bond film will be long, because according to what she said during the interview, the work hasn't even started yet. However, Broccoli was clear that the character will need to be modernised once again.

"I go back to GoldenEye when everyone was saying 'the cold war is over, the wall is over, Bond is dead, no need for Bond, the whole world's at peace and now there's no villains' - and boy was that wrong!" she said, adding that modernisation is necessary whenever a new actor plays the part.

Broccoli went on to discuss Craig's version of Bond and how they were able to go more emotionally deep than ever before with him.

"Daniel gave us the ability to mine the emotional life of the character ... and also the world was ready for it. I think these movies reflect the time they are in, and there's a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven't even begun with that."

Finally, she also commented on the rumours of possible spin-offs, something they are apparently not the least bit interested in.

"We make the Bond movies for the big theatrical screen and everything about the Bond movies is for audiences to see around the world on that format, so we've not wanted to do television."

Would you like to see a more classic or modern James Bond in the next film?