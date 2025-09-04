James Bond, Lara Croft, and Superman are the topics on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

It's time for a new episode of The Gamereactor Show. For this episode, we're focussing in on the latest big developments that have hit the news as of recent, including 007 First Light, which just had a dedicated State of Play show, Prime Video's Tomb Raider, which just confirmed Sophie Turner as Lara Croft, and DC Universe's Superman, which will get a sequel in 2027.

Yep, three massive news beats are the focal point of the 65th episode of the show, where Alex and I share our thoughts on the upcoming IO Interactive game, the latest Tomb Raider adaptation, and the Man of Tomorrow film, which will further expand the DC Universe.

Be sure to check out the latest episode of the show below, or at your podcast provider of choice be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.