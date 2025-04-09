James Bond, Jurassic World, Back to the Future, but no Harry Potter nor Nintendo: predicted rides of Universal Studios UK

HQ

Universal has finally confirmed that a new theme park is opening on British soil. Plans for Universal Studios Great Britain were announced over a year ago, in Bedford, one hour and a half north of London, with surveys taking place between local residents to see what they thought about the idea of hosting a theme park that could attract millions of visitors every day. And apparently, 92% of people expressed support.

That is why the UK government has confirmed that the theme park will become a reality, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer announcing it publicly, although construction is not expected to begin until 2026, pending final approvals from the Government (which seems guaranteed) and an estimated opening date of 2031.

The resort will include a 500-room hotel, retail zones, and a theme park, which first conceptual image has been released today. And while it is not definitive and it hides names and specific features, fans are already predicting what theme areas and rides will include.

And, shockingly, no Super Nintendo Land nor Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The rides and areas expected for Universal Studios Great Britain

Universal has not confirmed which IPs from their movies will appear at the park. British PM Keir Starmer talked about "showcasing great British creations to the world" and mentioned "things like James Bond, Paddington Bear, these are things like Harry Potter". However, on the concept art there's no sign of the Hogwarts castle, landmark of other Universal theme parks in Hollywood, Florida and Japan, nor the new Harry Potter ride opening next month at Epic Universe in Orlando, based on the Ministry of Magic.

Instead, fans have already starting having theories, and this might be the most likely scenario we have seen: the three largest areas would be devoted to Jurassic World, Minions and Back to the Future. One smaller area seem to be dedicated to children IP, so fans are debating on DreamWorks IPs like Trolls, or maybe something more British like Paddington.

Then, another small area with a dark ride appears to be theme to Shrek (fans are saying to have recognised the tavern), although some have hopes that it is dedicated to The Lord of the Rings, which would be quite shocking.

Finally, a water stunt show at the edge of the park looks like the classic Waterworld stunt show present in other Universal parks, although some fans hope it's something new, perhaps related to James Bond.