James Bond is literally locked in fight for his namesake

Bond, James Bond. Everyone knows that phrase and the name of the generationally-spanning super spy, but despite that being the case, there are some out there who believe that 007's name isn't being used correctly. The Guardian has reported on a new claim that has been issued by a Dubai-based, European-owned property developer that is taking the fight to production company Eon for simply not commercially exploiting the James Bond namesake.

The property firm is owned by Austrian businessman Josef Kleindienst, and the aim of the firm is currently to build a $5 billion luxury resort on five man-made islands off the coast of Dubai. The claim has been filed under the title of "cancellation action based on non-use" and the idea is that despite James Bond's global recognition, we don't see the brand used properly in the goods and services department, be it electronic publishing, design usage in restaurants, cocktail lounges, and accommodation, for models of vehicles, computer programmes and electronic books, and more.

It's unclear when or if anything significant will come from this claim, but it's said that it was filed in late January and that Eon is still building its defence in an effort to protect the James Bond name, which includes a variety of trademarks, such as; "James Bond 007", "James Bond: World of Espionage", "Bond, James Bond", "James Bond Special Agent 007", and simply "James Bond" too.

