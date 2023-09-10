James Bond is coming to Apple Arcade

If you've ever felt that the mobile gaming market has been distinctly lacking in James Bond video games, we have some very good news for you. Publisher Tilting Point has announced that it has teamed up with MGM to create a mobile title called Cypher 007, with this being an espionage game that sees Bond facing off with Blofeld, the head of Spectre, as he attempts to turn 007 into a double agent.

We're told that the game will look to explore 60 years of spycraft and that players will get to revisit some of Bond's most iconic moments and locations. To add to this, the gameplay seems to include intel gathering, secret uncovering, and levels packed with obstacles, enemies, and objectives that get increasingly challenging as the player progresses.

You will be able to play Cypher 007 as soon as September 29, but the catch is that the game will only be available on iOS devices through Apple Arcade.