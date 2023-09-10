Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cypher 007

James Bond is coming to Apple Arcade

Cypher 007 will be coming to iOS devices later this month.

If you've ever felt that the mobile gaming market has been distinctly lacking in James Bond video games, we have some very good news for you. Publisher Tilting Point has announced that it has teamed up with MGM to create a mobile title called Cypher 007, with this being an espionage game that sees Bond facing off with Blofeld, the head of Spectre, as he attempts to turn 007 into a double agent.

We're told that the game will look to explore 60 years of spycraft and that players will get to revisit some of Bond's most iconic moments and locations. To add to this, the gameplay seems to include intel gathering, secret uncovering, and levels packed with obstacles, enemies, and objectives that get increasingly challenging as the player progresses.

You will be able to play Cypher 007 as soon as September 29, but the catch is that the game will only be available on iOS devices through Apple Arcade.

