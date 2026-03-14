James Bond casting parody series Bait debuts on Prime Video at the end of the month

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Earlier this year, we covered the first glimpse of the comedy series known as Bait, with this being a show that explores how a largely unknown and small-time actor manages to land the role of a lifetime by becoming cast as the next James Bond. It's a series that delves into the fan backlash he receives, some of it unjustly and racially motivated, and how this impacts him as a person and also his family and friends.

That first taste of the show delivered some promising comedy and now we've been given another example of what's in store in the form of a dedicated trailer that also spotlights when Bait will arrive on Prime Video.

The series will be kicking off on March 25, and to see how Riz Ahmed fits into the role of Bond, a role he has genuinely previously been suggested for, you can see the trailer below. Will you be checking out Bait in a few weeks?