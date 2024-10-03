James Blunt will legally change his name to a community suggestion if his album tops the charts

HQ

In what could go down as one of the most ingenious yet foolishly brave marketing stunts, singer James Blunt has made a promise to his fans that if they can help skyrocket the 20th anniversary version of his Back to Bedlam album to the top of the charts and see it crowned No.1, he will legally change his name to whatever becomes the most-liked name suggestion by the community.

As affirmed in a post on X, Blunt states: "Wanna ruin my life? I'm legally changing my name if "Back to Bedlam" 20th Anniversary Edition reaches No.1. Comment your name suggestions below, and the most-liked comment wins."

Every since, the community has been sharing a ton of great name options, from "Blames Junt" to "Princess Consuela Banana Hammock" to "Rough Shag" and even "Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Pop Star Four Chord Song Machiney", and frankly all of these seem like better names than James Blunt, so let's all do our part and get dear old James back to the top of the charts.

The album will be launching on October 11, so be sure to download and give it a listen when it drops next week, and don't forget to share your name suggestion too!