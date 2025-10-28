Jamaica expected to be hit by strongest storm in modern history in next few hours

HQ

In the coming hours, the Caribbean country of Jamaica will be rocked by a storm unlike anything we have seen in recent memory. As per BBC News, Hurricane Melissa, as it's known, will make landfall on the island's southern coast.

The storm is regarded as the strongest in modern history, with wind speeds reaching as high as 295 km/h (185 mph), which is even more powerful than Hurricane Katrina when it made landfall across the south coast of the United States in 2005.

Hurricane Melissa is regarded as the strongest storm of the year so far, and it's going to be particularly devastating for Jamaica as it will directly make impact with the country and since it's travelling slowly, will cause huge damage for an extended period of time.

It's thought that the storm will arrive on Jamaica's shores within a couple of hours before steadily losing intensity and moving onwards to Cuba, before then heading out into the Atlantic Ocean. Initial forecasts have the storm bringing up to 30 inches of rain too, and likely a storm surge and intense flooding that will leave a lasting effect on the country, especially in its poorer and more at risk areas.