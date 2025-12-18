Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: what time is it and how to watch the boxing match

HQ

Jake Paul, youtuber turned boxer, takes his boxing career to new heights by facing an experienced boxer, Anthony Joshua. Paul (28 years old), who famously fought and won Mike Tyson in November 2024 in one of the most followed boxing matches of all time, wants to repeat the feat against Anthony Joshua (36 years old).

Joshua is younger than Tyson (who was 58 at the time of the fight) and still active, although his last fight was a defeat to Daniel Dubois in June 2024. Joshua has won 28 of his 32 fights, 25 of them by KO, while Jake Paul has won 12 of his 13 fights, 7 of them by KO. However, there is a big weight difference, as Paul has competed in the cruiserweight category and with far less experienced boxers than Joshua.

Joshua, former unified world heavyweight champion (he held all belts twice between 2017 to 2019 and 2019 to 2021) replaced at the last minute Gervonta Davis, who was dropped by Paul's promoter MVP over domestic abuse allegations.

Time and how to watch the boxing match between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua

The event takes place on Friday, December 19, in Las Vegas. In European time, the main fight card starts at 2:00 AM CET, 1:00 GMT on Saturday, December 20, and will be broadcast worldwide through Netflix, with any subscription.

However, the fight between Paul and Joshua is predicted to start around two, two and a half hours after the main card begins, so maybe around 4:00 AM CET, 3:00 AM GMT.

The fight between Paul and Joshua will be the main event, but there will be more fights in the main card, including a fight between Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin for the WBO, IBF, and WBA female super-featherweight titles:



Heavyweight: Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua



Super-featherweight: Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin



Cruiserweight: Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley



Bantamweight: Cherneka Johnson vs. Amanda Galle



Lightweight: Caroline Dubois vs. Camilla Panatta



Strawweight: Yokasta Valle vs. Yadira Bustillos



Welterweight: Avious Griffin vs. Justin Cardona



Cruiserweight: Keno Marley vs. Diarra Davis Jr



Who is favourite between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua?

The match will last for eight sets of 3 minute rounds. Unlike last year's match against Mike Tyson, this time Anthony Joshua is favourite, and some experts have serious doubts that Jake Paul can hold his line against someone like Joshua, seen as the favourite by most.

This, at least, promises to be a more exciting and unpredictable match: are you excited for the fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua?