Jake Paul has turned his Mike Tyson payday into a $40 million ranch with an airstrip and F1 track

HQ

Jake Paul doesn't do subtle. He never has. So when the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter decided to funnel the riches from his blockbuster Mike Tyson bout into a passion project, it was never going to be a quiet country retreat with a porch and a rocking chair.

Instead, Paul has unveiled what might be the most extravagant post-fight splurge boxing has seen in years: a sprawling $40 million, 6,000-acre Georgia ranch complete with plans for a private airstrip, an F1-style track, lakes for water sports and much more. And he calls it Paul Reserve.

The money trail leads back to November 2024

The money trail leads back to November 2024, when Paul's controversial but hugely lucrative win over Mike Tyson reshaped both his career and his bank balance. That purse, he revealed last year, became the foundation for buying the land. Since then, further paydays (from a points win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in mid-2025 and even a punishing defeat to Anthony Joshua that left him with a double jaw fracture) have helped fund the transformation.

While sidelined and recovering, Paul has done what he knows best: document the journey. In a recent video tour, he drives fans through the vast property, admitting he hasn't even explored most of it yet. Three miles of driveway lead to a cluster of newly built homes, workshops and storage facilities, including one house designed specifically for his father, Greg. There's also a custom boxing gym, complete with a ring tailored to Paul's training needs.

Private airstrip and F1-style track

But it's the vision for what's coming next that truly captures the imagination. "We'll be putting an airstrip in to land the Global Express: Paul Air," he explains, gesturing across a long, flat stretch of land. The runway, he says, will run for around a mile and a half. Woven through the same area will be a full F1-style racetrack.

Paul's logic is characteristically contrarian. Rather than buying supercars and letting them idle on highways, he wants the track first, the playground before the toys. Only then, he says, will he expand his collection to include the fastest road cars and purpose-built race machines.

And the plan doesn't stop with personal indulgence. Paul wants to turn the ranch into an ultra-exclusive motorsport membership club: private homes along the circuit, garages attached, owners free to land their planes, fire up their engines and live directly on the track.

Elsewhere on the property...

Elsewhere on the property, the tone shifts from petrol to adrenaline of a different kind. Lakes and waterways are already stocked with jet skis and wake-surfing equipment. There's even what Paul proudly describes as the world's largest Razor off-road track, carved into the landscape for high-speed dirt driving.

For all its excess, the ranch fulfils a long-held dream. Paul admits he's wanted a property like this for over 15 years. Although he already owns a lavish mansion in Puerto Rico, the ranch offers something different. Georgia, he says, ticked every box: flat land for planes and racing, lakes for water sports, and weather mild enough to enjoy it all year round.

"I didn't want it to ever get cold," he explains, recalling mountain ranches where winter dominates half the calendar. Paul estimates he's still seen less than a fifth of the land he owns. And if you want to see part of it too, above you will find the video where he shows everything...