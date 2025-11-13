Jake Paul found his next boxing rival after scrapped fight with "piece of garbage" Gervonta Davis

HQ

Jake Paul, the youtuber turned professional boxer in 2020, who famously defeated Mike Tyson one year ago, has scheduled his next boxing match, after the bout with Gervonta Davis announced last summer was called off due to a civil lawsuit from his former partner against Davis for violent behaviour, battery and kidnapping. Paul even called Davis "a walking human piece of garbage" and "woman abuser" and apologised to undercard fighters for the cancelled event, expected for November.

His next rival will be Anthony Joshua, 36-year-old British, two time heavyweight champion, and it will happen before the end of the year, expected in December 19 or 26 in Miami, and Netflix will once again stream it worldwide, to be announces on Monday.

Joshua, who has not fought since a defeat by KO against Daniel Dubois in September 2024, was chosen as a quick replacement to still have a fight before the end of the year in Netflix. According to multiple sources, like The Guardian, Most Valuable Productions, Paul's company, and Netflix are finalising details for the fight. If confirmed, it would pit Paul against a more experiences boxer (28-4, 25 KOs), and winner of a gold medal in super heavyweight at the 2012 London Olympics.