Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson in a sad boxing match that leaves most spectators dissatisfied

The Tyson vs. Paul bout, after being heavily publiziced by Netflix and streamed live worldwide, ended up the way most experts were thinking: with a victory for 27-years-old Jake Paul over 58-years-old Mike Tyson. The result was an unanimous decision by all three judges: 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in the eight two-minutes rounds.

Tyson actually stood up against the YouTuber in the first two rounds, but after that, it was a clear dominance by Paul, who is taller than Tyson. And obviously, in better shape than the 'baddest man in the world', who gave up his few chances and decided to stand guard: he only connected 18 out of the 97 punches, while Paul connected 78 out of 278 punches.

In soon turned into a siege by Paul, fierce enough to let the judges know he was the winner, but pulling some punches as to not inflict a humilliating KO to boxing legend Tyson, who retired from professional boxing in 2005. In fact, the last ten seconds of the eight round Paul stopped fighting and took a bow to Tyson.

Talks about a 'moral victory' for Tyson, others say it was staged

The Texas regulators were actually worried that Tyson would be knocked out and had to be taken into the hospital, so all it was talked about after the fight was that it was a "moral victory" for Tyson for finishing the fight standing.

Most audiences were largely dissatisfied by what many considered a 'circus' more than a genuine boxing match, with many critics saying this was a 'waste of time' and that it was 'staged'.

And this will go into his records: before the match, both fighters requested for the bout to be sanctioned as a professional match, meaning Mike Tyson adds a seventh defeat to his 50-7 ratio, and Jake Paul adds his eleventh win with only one loss.