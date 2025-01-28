Jake Paul announces his next boxing match... with his brother Logan Paul

HQ

Jake Paul has announced his new boxing match. After defeating Mike Tyson in a heavily publicised boxing match, streamed live on Netflix, the boxer and influencer will take on a new challenge: his older and more famous brother Logan Paul. But this time it will be in a different platform.

Jake Pual has just announce the moment "you've waited for a decade". And it looks like Jake and Logan Paul will face in a boxing match on March 27, streamed on Max (formerly HBO Max).

It is no joke: despite being known mostly for YouTube and the "pranks", both have pursued career in combat disciplines. Jake Paul has a 12-1 track record in boxing (he only lost once, and won 12, 7 of those by KO) since he joined started in 2018, first fighting former MMA fighters and then moving up against professional boxers like Tommy Fury (who caused him his only defeat).

Logan also tried boxing, fighting against KSI and Floyd Mayweather in exhibition matches. He has only played two professional boxing matches (winning one) and instead switched to Wrestling, so it will be interesting to see if he will be up against his more experienced younger brother. In two months, we will watch it on Max...