Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Self Reliance

Jake Johnson runs for his life in Self Reliance

The upcoming film is the actor's directorial debut.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Early next year, Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker in Spider-Verse) will be making his directorial debut when the upcoming Self Reliance premieres. This film sees Johnson also starring as a character called Tommy, who upon choosing to partake in a life or death reality show, finds himself running for his life for 30 days, where he is only safe when in the company of another person. This in turn leads him to Anna Kendrick's Maddy, where he learns through her that there's a lot to live for.

The movie is set to debut in the US on Hulu on January 12, 2024, which no doubt means that regions without the streaming service can probably look forward to catching the film on Disney+ instead sometime in early 2024.

While details on the wider premiere of the film is currently unknown, a trailer for the film has debuted, which you can see in full below.

HQ
Self Reliance

Related texts



Loading next content