Jake Johnson runs for his life in Self Reliance

Early next year, Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker in Spider-Verse) will be making his directorial debut when the upcoming Self Reliance premieres. This film sees Johnson also starring as a character called Tommy, who upon choosing to partake in a life or death reality show, finds himself running for his life for 30 days, where he is only safe when in the company of another person. This in turn leads him to Anna Kendrick's Maddy, where he learns through her that there's a lot to live for.

The movie is set to debut in the US on Hulu on January 12, 2024, which no doubt means that regions without the streaming service can probably look forward to catching the film on Disney+ instead sometime in early 2024.

While details on the wider premiere of the film is currently unknown, a trailer for the film has debuted, which you can see in full below.