Jake Gyllenhaal is under investigation in Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent

Apple has tapped another major Hollywood name to lead one of its upcoming TV shows. Presumed Innocent will see Jake Gyllenhaal starring as a prosecutor who is being prosecuted following being the leading suspect of a crime. Gyllenhaal plays the character of Rusty Sabich, a man who is also attempting to hold together his family and marriage while being under massive legal pressure.

Presumed Innocent is based on the novel by Scott Turow and will make its arrival on Apple TV+ on June 12 with a two-episode premiere before getting a weekly release and ultimately concluding on July 24.

With this coming up, you can find the trailer for Presumed Innocent below.