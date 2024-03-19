Jake Gyllenhaal is open to playing Batman in the new DCU

HQ

James Gunn's new DCU officially kicks off next year with his Superman movie. We know a lot about the film, and have some pretty good ideas on the characters we'll see joining the DCU as part of it.

There are still a lot of major roles left to be cast, though, and one of them is Batman. Fans have been pointing to a lot of names, from Jensen Ackles to Alan Ritchson, there are a few big names already in the arena of fan casting.

Recently, Jake Gyllenhaal was asked about the possibility of him doing some time as Bruce Wayne. "Oh, man. That's a classic. It's an honour," he told ScreenRant. "Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, to me actually roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, which, to me, actually, when I think about it, I'm going to play Iago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about like the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I'm intimidated by that. So that's the first level. That's what I'm working on right now. But of course. It would be an honour always. Those types of things and those roles are classics."

Gyllenhaal doesn't seem to give a definitive answer on anything here, so don't expect to see him in dark makeup and a cape anytime soon. However, it does look like he's enjoying his time in a Shakespeare project, so good news for the thespians out there.