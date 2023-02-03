Jake Gyllenhaal finds himself in grave danger in Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

If you've been waiting eagerly to see what famed director Guy Ritchie has been working on next, we have some good news for you. Because, now the trailer for his next film has arrived, and this one stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Alexander Ludwig, and Homelander himself, Anthony Starr.

Known as Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, this film follows Gyllenhaal's Sergeant John Kinley who is injured during his last tour of Afghanistan, and must be saved by local interpreter Ahmed, all while being pursued by enemy combatants. After making it back home safely to US, Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not granted the safe haven he was, and therefore Kinley decides to head back to the war zone to save and return the favour by saving Ahmed and his family.

Needless to say, as you can see in the trailer below, if you like military action movies, this one will be right up your street.

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant will arrive in theatres on April 21, 2023.