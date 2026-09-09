Jake Gyllenhaal falls for and then gets tormented by Phoebe Dynevor in M. Night Shyamalan's Remain

There is a growing number of romantic films with a very twisted horror undertone, many of which like to make their arrival in time for the most flirtatious day of the year, namely Valentine's Day. We've seen Heart Eyes and Companion look to steal this spotlight in recent memory, and now director M. Night Shyamalan wants his slice of the pie.

In time for Valentine's Day in 2027, the famed director will be teaming up with Jake Gyllenhaal to offer up the romantic thriller/horror project known as Remain. It follows a reclusive architect, who upon moving to a new town to complete a project, finds himself falling in love with a young woman, only to later discover there is more in play and the woman isn't all she seems to be...

With Phoebe Dynevor starring opposite Gyllenhaal, we don't yet know the true nature of what's happening in Remain as the teaser trailer leaves plenty to the imagination. What we do know is the movie also stars Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty, and Jay O. Sanders, with the project created in collaboration between Shyamalan and author Nicholas Sparks.

You can see the gripping trailer below alongside the synopsis, and as for the firm release date, February 14 is the date you need to circle on your calendar.

"When reclusive architect Tate Gordon moves to small coastal town to complete his latest project, he encounters an alluring young woman who pulls him out of his shell, and into the center of a deadly mystery that hangs over the town."