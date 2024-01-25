Jake Gyllenhaal beats people up and shows muscles in Road House trailer

Earlier today, Jonas shared the the first movie poster for the Roadhouse remake. That was just an appetiser for the main course.

Amazon has released the first official trailer for Road House, and it makes it absolutely clear that Jake Gyllenhaal beefed up for good reason, as even these couple of minutes are filled with him both giving and receiving some brutal beatings inside and outside the octagon. It definitely makes me interesting in watching the movie on Prime Video on the 21st of March. How about you?