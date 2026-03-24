Jak Crawford to replace Fernando Alonso in FP1 of the Japan Grand Prix

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Fernando Alonso will skip one Free Practice session in only the third Grand Prix of the season, next weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix. Formula 1 teams must allow a rookie driver to start in a Grand Prix (FP1 are allowed) on four occasions, twice for each car.

Frequently, teams leave the FIA obligation for the last races, but Aston Martin has decided to give Jak Crawford, third in Aston Martin's line after Alonso and Lance Stroll, a go at the Suzuka Circuit this Friday.

The British team confirmed it on Monday, with a statement by the 20-year-old American driver (runner-up in Formula 2 last season), who will drive during a FP1 with Aston Martin for the third time, after Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

"I'm really excited to get behind the wheel and drive for the team at Suzuka. It's such a historic yet demanding circuit, and I can't wait to apply what I've learned in the simulator to real track conditions", Crawford said.

After Japan on March 29, Formula 1 season won't return until May 3 in Miami, and it could benefit Aston Martin, more time to fix their Honda engine problems that have caused three DNF: only Lance Stroll finished the race in Melbourne in last place... 15 laps behind.