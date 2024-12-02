Jaguar's all-electric GT leaks online ahead of reveal

HQ

Once a titan of British automotive history, the latest rebranding of Jaguar has led to a flurry of backlash from fans. Now sporting a much more colourful and vibrant look that transitions away from the signature sleek style to a more user-friendly, fashion-like appearance, Jaguar's new look has been a polarising one to say the least.

While the conversations surrounding the rebrand will continue, the true test of this new era of Jaguar will come this week when the car maker presents its first new model, an all-electric GT. The car will be shown to the world at the Miami Art Week from tomorrow, but this model has now leaked online, giving fans a glimpse of what the future of Jaguar holds.

As per Auto Express, the images show a bright pink model that has a long front and a cabin situated around the middle of the chassis. It also has an elongated back and striking rims, plus what seems to be a lack of wing mirrors and a front without a grill and very sleek headlights.

We'll have to see how this looks in-person from tomorrow when the car has its grand reveal.

