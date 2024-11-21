Jaguar will show off its first post-rebrand car in December

HQ

It's fairly reasonable to state that many have not exactly taken to Jaguar's rebrand. The once elegant and quite refined car company has been adjusted into something that feels more like a fashion house or a technology giant, with a very unusual, colourful, and different theme than what it was known as for years. Regardless of whether you like the rebrand or not, it's here to stay and we'll be getting our first proper taste of this post-rebrand Jaguar in the near future.

The car maker has promised to present the world to some kind of vehicle on December 2, 2024, at some kind of event hosted in Miami. We're not told anything else at all yet, other than that this car will embody Jaguar's "dramatic new creative philosophy - Exuberant Modernism, that will inspire future vehicles."

You can see a teaser of the new car below to try and make out whether you're glimpsing the front or back of the car, assuming it's a car altogether.

