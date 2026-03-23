Jaguar sacrificed developing updated XF, XJ, F-Type, and F-Pace models to make their new EV

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Jaguar's radical shift to an all-electric future didn't just reshape its lineup, it wiped out multiple near-finished cars in the process. In a recent interview, former design chief Ian Callum revealed that several next-generation Jaguars were scrapped entirely as the company pivoted toward EVs.

According to Callum, Jaguar had been deep into development on several new models before the strategy change. These included a new XF, a new F-Pace SUV, and even a successor to the F-Type sports car - all of which were ultimately canceled, and were close to the finish line, even.

The most striking casualty was a new Jaguar XJ, which was reportedly close to production. The flagship sedan - planned as an electric model - had already reached advanced testing stages before being abruptly shelved. Callum described the decision as sudden, suggesting the projects were simply "stopped" despite being well underway.

Jaguar sacrificed these models to make the Type 00, a broad reset and reboot of the brand with a new identity. Callum, however, aren't sure of the prototype design:

"It's a handsome car, it's bold, it's brave, and it's got a lot of good design attributes about it. But it's not beautiful, and Jaguars need to be beautiful. It's just too retro."