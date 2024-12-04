Jaguar presents a first official look at the Type 00

HQ

A few days ago, we reported on the leak surrounding the unveiling of Jaguar's first all-electric model, a car known as the Type 00 and also the first step forward as part of the rebranded British automotive maker. Since then, the official unveiling of this car has taken place, giving us a better look at it and more details on its specifics.

Jaguar claims that the Type 100 is a "fearless statement. An object of desire. A concept with bold forms and exuberant proportions to inspire future Jaguars." It's said to have a design that "defies electric vehicle convention, featuring a long bonnet, sweeping roofline, fastback profile and 23‑inch alloy wheels for a dramatic silhouette." It also serves as an example of "Jaguar's vibrant new identity. Symbols of change highlight the transformation, inspired by Jaguar's rich heritage, including the leaper - a precious mark of provenance."

It will debut in multiple colours, including Miami Pink, Parisian Gold, and London Blue, will have a glassless rear tailgate, a panoramic roof, four doors, and is built on the Jaguar Electric Architecture that promises a range of 770km/430 miles on a full battery, which can be fast-charged in 15 minutes to deliver 321km/200 miles of range.

We're told that the reimagined production car will be revealed in late 2025 and that it'll be built in the UK. It's unclear when we'll first see it on roads, but late 2026, 2027 or 2028 does seem like a reasonable assumption.

This is an ad:

What are your thoughts on the Type 00?

Jaguar

Jaguar

Jaguar

This is an ad: