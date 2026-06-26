Jaguar is set to target "the niche part of a niche part" of the market

HQ

Jaguar was pretty clear when they unveiled their Type 00 concept, that they were transforming from a semi-high-end brand to something ultra luxurious, expensive, and exclusive, and that they would stop focusing on sales volume as a result.

Now they are doubling down on their controversial transformation, with managing director Rawdon Glover describing the brand's future target audience as "a niche within a niche" at a recent Q&A (through Motor1).

"It's bold, yes. It is a clear strategy that we've got, and we are confident about it. Please understand that we are not looking for enormous volumes. We are playing a niche part of a niche part. This is actually building a completely new market, and so we create individual demand case by case. It's really clear that it's very difficult to compare it to the old range."

The strategy represents one of the most radical shifts in the modern automotive industry. Jaguar has already discontinued most of its existing line-up and is preparing to relaunch as an EV-only luxury brand. The first production model, inspired by the dramatic Type 00 concept, is expected to arrive later this year with a starting price of around $130,000.