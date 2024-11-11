Jaguar is set to reveal a new concept car in December

HQ

Jaguar is in a bit of a transitioning phase. The car maker is stuck between its ICE past and the EV future, and with this being said, it is now in the process of stopping new car sales as it plans for its next EV phase from 2026. While we already know of a few EV projects that Jaguar has in the works, another one will be an electric GT, which is set to show off its concept model next month.

As per Autocar, it's noted that the concept model will be presented on December 2 at the Miami Art Week, and that this car will show off the JEA design philosophy that many of Jaguar's EVs will be constructed on.

The model is claimed to have a range of 430 miles and a motor that can kick out 575bhp, all while retailing for around £100,000. Of course, we'll know more about this car soon when it's publicly revealed, but for the time being it definitely sounds promising.

This is an ad: