Jaguar design director shares idea for new Corvette

HQ

Former design director at Jaguar, that arguably helped draw and design some of the manufacturer's most striking shapes, has shared a new Corvette concept he actually drew years back.

Jason Battersby, the man responsible for exterior design at Jaguar Land Rover, has been at the post since 2024, and he's one of the minds behind Jaguar's latest Design Vision Concept. He recently shared an old Corvette design proposal that was never intended for production, but quickly captured the attention of car enthusiasts online.

The concept features classic long-hood Corvette proportions combined with the sleek, elegant surfacing, which Battersby calls a "true homage to both the C2 and C3 gen Stingrays".

It's fair to say that reactions online have been strong, with many on forums and in comment sections declaring this to be more beautiful than a lot of modern supercars, especially the recently unveiled Ferrari Luce.