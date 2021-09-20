LIVE
Jagged Alliance 3

Jagged Alliance back with a sequel after 22 years

No release date for it yet, however.

THQ Nordic bought the rights to Jagged Alliance in 2015, and now they've announced a new game in the turn-based strategy series. Unfortunately, we were not told a release date, but to celebrate, Jagged Alliance: Gold Edition is now free on Steam. This version includes the original from 1995 as well as the sequel Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games from 1996. Jagged Alliance 3 will be a "true successor to the beloved series", says THQ Nordic.

"Jagged Alliance 3 will combine tactically deep, turn-based combat with exploration of a large game world with strategic elements, including gaining control over territories, training local forces, and establishing multiple squads chosen from beloved mercenaries - all well known to fans of the series."

The developer is Bulgarian studio Haemimont Games, which previously focused on strategy and city-building games. This will be the first new game in the series since Jagged Alliance 2 was released in 1999. Since then, however, Jagged Alliance: Back In Action has also arrived in 2012, which was a remake of Jagged Alliance 2.

